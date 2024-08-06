Gazit Globe (TSE:GZT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.66

Gazit Globe Ltd (TSE:GZT – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GZT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.66 and traded as high as C$11.66. Gazit Globe shares last traded at C$11.66, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18.
Gazit Globe Company Profile
Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries.
