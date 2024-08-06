GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.23 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. 43,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,753. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GCMG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

