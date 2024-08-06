GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 399,961 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 71,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 66,638 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 57,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

