Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Shares Up 9.7%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) shot up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. 1,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genenta Science in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.
