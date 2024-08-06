General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GE opened at $158.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.04. The firm has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $520,488,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.