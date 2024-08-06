Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s current price.

GENI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of NYSE:GENI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. 3,721,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,294. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Genius Sports by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

