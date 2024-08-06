Genmab A/S (GMAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Genmab A/S to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. 509,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,132. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

