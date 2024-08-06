Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. 158,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,592. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

