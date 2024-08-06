GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GFL. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.64.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL

GFL Environmental Trading Up 1.2 %

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 450,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Tobam bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.