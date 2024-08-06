GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $1.50.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 121.14%.
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.