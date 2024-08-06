Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Glacier Bancorp worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,847,000 after purchasing an additional 821,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,617,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after acquiring an additional 724,089 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5,065.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,008 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,999.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.