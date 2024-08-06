Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2024

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCIFree Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Glacier Bancorp worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,847,000 after purchasing an additional 821,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,617,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after acquiring an additional 724,089 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5,065.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,008 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,999.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.