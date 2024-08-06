Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.03. 3,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 7,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

