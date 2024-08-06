Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 97.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.
Gladstone Investment Stock Performance
Shares of GAIN stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 127,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,184. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.
Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on GAIN
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Palantir Stock Surges After Strong Earnings: Is $30 Too Low?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.