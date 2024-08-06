Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 97.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.
Gladstone Investment Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,111. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $472.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.96.
Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 38.71%.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
