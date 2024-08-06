Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Global Ship Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. 187,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $936.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Further Reading

