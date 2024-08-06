Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Issues Earnings Results

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.64. 269,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $937.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

