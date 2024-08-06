Global Water Resources (GWRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Global Water Resources Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of GWRS stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. 6,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement
Global Water Resources Company Profile
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
