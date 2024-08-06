GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GFS traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $44.56. 537,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,104. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

