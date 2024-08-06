Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.25. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 7.87%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned about 0.08% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

