GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) Stock Price Down 4.4%

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 7,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 29,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

GlucoTrack Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get GlucoTrack alerts:

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlucoTrack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlucoTrack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.