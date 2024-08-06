GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Sells $585,920.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $585,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,630,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $559,160.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $555,360.00.

GDDY stock opened at $146.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.77 and its 200 day moving average is $127.32. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $152.09.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,603,000 after acquiring an additional 379,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after buying an additional 928,273 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after buying an additional 110,076 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.25.

About GoDaddy



GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

