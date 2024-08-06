Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSUS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,125,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 258,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

GSUS stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.01. 173,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

