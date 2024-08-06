Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.37. 529,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,170. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

