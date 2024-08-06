Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 million, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.86. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

