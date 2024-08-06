Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several brokerages have commented on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Gray Television Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Gray Television by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after acquiring an additional 661,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 813,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 568,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after buying an additional 506,106 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at $3,671,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $2,010,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $511.56 million, a PE ratio of -43.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.