Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:GHI traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. 10,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,265. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $338.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
GHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.
