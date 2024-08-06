Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHI traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. 10,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,265. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $338.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 78.31%.

GHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GHI

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.