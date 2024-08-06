Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Given New $360.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.10. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $228.84 and a 1 year high of $373.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 38.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

