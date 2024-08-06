GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) vs. Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Head to Head Survey

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Free Report) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GTT Communications and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A Orbsat $7.19 million 0.95 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

This table compares GTT Communications and Orbsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Orbsat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GTT Communications.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84%

Risk & Volatility

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Orbsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GTT Communications beats Orbsat on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

