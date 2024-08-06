GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.73-$2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,014. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

