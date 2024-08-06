Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $9.73.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Haleon by 853.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 153,506 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

