Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Haleon Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE HLN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 516,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,782. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Haleon will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 853.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 153,506 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

