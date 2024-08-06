Halliburton Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 30,670 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the typical volume of 17,600 put options.

Halliburton Trading Down 2.9 %

Halliburton stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,207 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 560,733 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 258,046 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

