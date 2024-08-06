Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.08. 621,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $57.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,294,050. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

