Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Lowered to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of HALO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 545,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,734. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,294,050 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

