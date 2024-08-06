Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 221.2% per year over the last three years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 61.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:HASI traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $30.45. 122,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
