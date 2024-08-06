Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,060.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Harmonic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Harmonic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 780.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

