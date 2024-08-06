Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM) Shares Down 1.2%

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.
Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.
About Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF
The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.
