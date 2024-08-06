HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,210,323.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,239,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,820 shares of company stock valued at $13,143,824 over the last 90 days. 22.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

