Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Trading Up 4.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $16.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.77. 3,917,428 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 3,113,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 63,241 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

