Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Trading Up 4.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $16.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.77. 3,917,428 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 3,113,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.88.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%.
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
