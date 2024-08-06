HC Wainwright Weighs in on Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $334.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Further Reading

