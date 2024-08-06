Head-To-Head Analysis: Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micromobility.com and OptimizeRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $13.16 million 0.04 -$62.06 million N/A N/A OptimizeRx $71.52 million 2.34 -$17.57 million ($1.02) -8.98

Analyst Recommendations

OptimizeRx has higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Micromobility.com and OptimizeRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimizeRx 0 1 6 0 2.86

OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $16.07, suggesting a potential upside of 75.64%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Micromobility.com.

Risk & Volatility

Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Micromobility.com and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -378.85% N/A -208.01% OptimizeRx -23.10% -6.96% -5.53%

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Micromobility.com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

