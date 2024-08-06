Head-To-Head Contrast: Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) & AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY – Get Free Report) and AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Adocia and AGC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adocia 0 0 0 0 N/A AGC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adocia N/A N/A N/A AGC -4.13% -4.88% -2.77%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Adocia and AGC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Adocia has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGC has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adocia and AGC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adocia $6.55 million 27.09 -$22.90 million N/A N/A AGC $14.40 billion 0.43 $467.17 million $0.15 38.21

AGC has higher revenue and earnings than Adocia.

About Adocia

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform provides molecular delivery of therapeutic proteins. The company's clinical product pipeline includes insulin formulations, such as BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations based on rapid insulin lispro; BioChaperone Combo, a combination of acting insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro; and BioChaperone LisPram, a combination of prandial insulin with pramlintide, as well as M1Pram, a combination of insulin M1 and pramlintide. Its preclinical pipeline includes products for the treatment of diabetes and obesity comprising AdoShell Islets, an implant containing islets of Langerhans; AdOral Sema, an oral delivery of semaglutide; and AdoGel Sema for the long-term delivery of therapeutic agents. The company has a strategic alliance with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle Eastern territories. Adocia SA was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About AGC

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows. It also provides glass substrates for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; synthetic fused silica glass, synthetic quartz crystals, silicon carbides, CMP slurry, through glass Vias, high refractive index glass, diffusers, glass ceramics substrates, optical planar devices, IR cut filters, aspherical glass and molded lens, and micro lens array products; polycarbonate and optical sheets, thin sheets, and films; and glass frits and pastes, as well as glass substrates for semiconductor packaging and other electronic materials. In addition, the company offers cover glass for smartphones and tablet devices; glass substrates for photovoltaic devices and touch panels; specialty glass; extra clear float glass; transparent conductive oxide glass for a-Si type solar module; and ultra-thin glass for electronics devices. Further, it provides chlor-alkali, polyurethanes, fluoro, and specialty chemical products; high thermal insulation ceramics wall for furnaces; and ceramic beads, sputtering targets, abrasion resistant ceramics, alumina cement, engineering fine ceramics, and ceramics molding agents for 3D printers. Additionally, the company engages in the digital signage on glass, copper clad laminate, and plastic optical fiber businesses; and gas and solvents, and life Science businesses. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

