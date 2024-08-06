Head-To-Head Review: bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) vs. DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG)

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) and DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for bioAffinity Technologies and DNAPrint Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

bioAffinity Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.57%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $4.94 million 4.27 -$7.94 million ($0.93) -1.95 DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and DNAPrint Genomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DNAPrint Genomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bioAffinity Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and DNAPrint Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -171.43% -134.34% -95.83% DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies beats DNAPrint Genomics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About DNAPrint Genomics

(Get Free Report)

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of genetic testing products and services. It offers AncestryByDNA, a pan-chromosomal assay for genetic ancestry; EurasianDNA, which measures European sub-ancestry; EuropeanDNA, which reports a customer's proportional basic continental European ancestry; DNAWitness to determine genetic heritage from DNA samples obtained from crime scenes; RETINOME, which provides a physical portrait of a person of interest for a detective based on a DNA sample from a crime scene or remains of an individual; RETINOME, which allows infer eye color from DNA; and GenomeLab SNPstream Genotyping System, which offers genotyping rates and uses a multiplexing format to generate data with the minimum of reagents. The company serves forensic science, genealogical research, consumer products, and pharmaceutical development clients. DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. was formerly known as Lexington Energy, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Sarasota, Florida with a subsidiary in Leverkusen, Germany.

