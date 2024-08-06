Head to Head Survey: Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) & Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) and Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sol-Gel Technologies has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cartesian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sol-Gel Technologies and Cartesian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies 0 0 1 1 3.50 Cartesian Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Earnings and Valuation

Sol-Gel Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,567.09%. Cartesian Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $43.83, indicating a potential upside of 192.61%. Given Sol-Gel Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sol-Gel Technologies is more favorable than Cartesian Therapeutics.

This table compares Sol-Gel Technologies and Cartesian Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies $1.55 million 7.01 -$27.24 million ($0.83) -0.47 Cartesian Therapeutics $26.00 million 9.71 -$219.71 million N/A N/A

Sol-Gel Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cartesian Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sol-Gel Technologies and Cartesian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies -1,329.13% -56.20% -48.09% Cartesian Therapeutics -983.93% N/A -18.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Cartesian Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.5% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Cartesian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cartesian Therapeutics beats Sol-Gel Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc., develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea. It also develops SGT-610 that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome; and SGT-210, which has completed Phase I clinical trial, to treat rare hyperkeratinization disorders, such as Darier, PC, PPK, Olmsted, etc. In addition, the company is also involved in the development of generic topical dermatological drug products. It has collaboration with Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd; and license agreements with Galderma Holding SA and Searchlight Pharma Inc. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases. The company develops Descartes-15 to treat Autoimmune diseases, myeloma; and Descartes-33 which is in preclinical development for treatment of autoimmune diseases. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

