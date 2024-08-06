Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Health Catalyst worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Health Catalyst by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Health Catalyst by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,564 shares of company stock valued at $54,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $14.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

