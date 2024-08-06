Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-2.45 EPS.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Helios Technologies stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.71. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

