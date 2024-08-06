Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Henry Schein updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$4.82 EPS.

Henry Schein Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of HSIC traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,544. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $71.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

