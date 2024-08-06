Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.8-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.32 billion.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.58. 3,287,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

