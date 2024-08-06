Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.8-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.32 billion.
Henry Schein Price Performance
Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.58. 3,287,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Henry Schein
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Palantir Stock Surges After Strong Earnings: Is $30 Too Low?
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.