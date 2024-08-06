Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $209.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.94. The company had a trading volume of 436,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,658. Hershey has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $230.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.83 and its 200-day moving average is $192.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

