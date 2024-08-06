HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $275.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

HPK traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 248,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.69.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

